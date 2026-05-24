Iranian media report two outstanding points in talks with US

One or two points remain outstanding in ongoing talks between US and Iranian negotiators to end the current war, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing an informed source.



Tasnim, which is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), attributed the differences to "obstacles on the part of the United States."



It did not provide details, beyond reporting that Tehran was insisting on its rights and stating that no agreement could be concluded if the obstacles were not removed.



US President Donald Trump earlier stated on his Truth Social platform that an agreement had been "largely" negotiated concerning reopening the Strait of Hormuz.



"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," he added.



A second Tasnim report said that an agreement would mean an end to the current war on all fronts. It would include a commitment for the withdrawal of all US forces in the region - a point that Tehran has insisted upon.

