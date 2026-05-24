IRAN SHOOTS DOWN ISRAELI SPY DRONE IN COUNTRYS SOUTH

Iranian air defenses have shot down an Israeli surveillance drone over the country's southern Hormozgan province, Iran's semi-official news agency Mehr reported on Sunday.

The wreckage of a destroyed Orbiter drone was found in coordination with Iranian naval forces, the outlet added.

Israel has yet to comment on the report.

The development came after US President Donald Trump on Saturday said an agreement with Iran to end the war was "largely negotiated" and awaited finalization.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by Trump indefinitely.



