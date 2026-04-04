Israeli gunfire injures 2 Palestinians in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire on Saturday west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu, amid ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10.

They were shot by the Israeli army in the al-Mawasi area, the sources said.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said the Israeli army's artillery shelled areas east of Gaza City and the town of Jabalia in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli forces also fired northeast of the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel has continued to commit daily violations of the Oct. 10 ceasefire agreement, killing 713 Palestinians and injuring 1,943 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ceasefire was meant to end a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza, which left more than 72,000 fatalities and 172,000 wounded, causing massive destruction to 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.