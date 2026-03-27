Israel says it struck sites in Iran that produce missiles, naval mines

The Israeli army said Friday that it struck sites in Iran that produce missiles and naval mines, Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported.

The Israeli Air Force struck Iran's most significant facility for missile and naval mine production, located in the central Iranian city of Yazd, an Israeli army spokesperson claimed.

The facility was used for the planning, development, assembly, and storage of advanced missiles designed to be launched from naval vessels, submarines, and helicopters toward moving and stationary maritime targets, the spokesperson added.

The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.