Iran urges regional countries to form 'military alliance' without US

Iran urged regional Middle Eastern countries Wednesday to establish a "security and military alliance" that explicitly excludes the United States and Israel.

"The time has come to establish a security alliance without the presence of the United States and Israel," Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a video message addressed to the Arab and Islamic world.

He described the US and Israeli aggression against Iran as reflecting a "new phase" and said that Iran is at the forefront of defending the Islamic nation.

He also emphasized the need not to rely on external powers and to return to the teachings of the Quran, saying that regional countries do not need distant nations to ensure their security.

"We must unite to guarantee our security and move towards a collective security charter based on Islam and the Quran as a reference, core and solid foundation," he said.

Hostilities have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.