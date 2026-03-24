US strikes on Iran to continue despite talks described as ‘productive’ by Trump: Report

US military strikes on Iran will continue despite ongoing discussions described as "productive" by President Donald Trump, with a pause applying only to attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure, the US news outlet Semafor reported, citing an unnamed US official.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has ordered a 5-day postponement of all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive" talks with Tehran over the past two days.

"The stop on attacks for five days is only on their energy sites," the official said. "It is not on the military sites and the navy, and the ballistic missiles, and the defense industrial base. The initial initiatives of (Operation) Epic Fury will continue."

Shortly after, Iran denied holding any talks with the US, contradicting Trump's claim that recent "productive conversations" had taken place between the two countries.

The semi-official Mehr news agency, citing an Iranian source, said there is "no dialogue" between Tehran and Washington.

The source said Trump's comments were part of his efforts "to lower energy prices and buy time to implement military plans."

According to the US official, Israel is not directly involved in the negotiations with Tehran but is kept informed of developments.

The official added that only three people are currently authorized to negotiate directly with Iran: Trump, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

Vice President JD Vance could be involved in the discussions if needed, the official said.

"He knows what he's doing, and we are now sort of on a dual track," the official said.

A regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





