Smoke rises over Tel Aviv after Iranian missile strikes on Israel

Smoke began to rise over Tel Aviv on Tuesday following reports of Iranian missile strikes and falling shrapnel, according to Israel's Channel 12.

Four affected sites have been identified throughout the city, with six people lightly injured, said Zaki Heller, spokesperson for Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, and ambulance service, or Magen David Adom (MDA).

Search operations remain underway at the impacted locations, the spokesperson added.

No further details have been released as of yet.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





