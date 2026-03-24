Israel says 4,829 injured since start of war with Iran

Israel's Health Ministry said Tuesday that 4,829 injured people have been transported to hospitals since the start of the war with Iran, with 111 still hospitalized.

The ministry said in a statement on the US social media company X that of those hospitalized, 12 are in serious condition, 21 in moderate condition, and 78 with mild injuries.

A regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





