Iran says it downed drone over Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday it intercepted and destroyed an armed drone over Tehran.

The Hermes drone was shot down "in the sky of Tehran by the IRGC's advanced new defense system under the control of the country's integrated air defense network," the IRGC said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA.

No further details about any casualties have been provided

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





