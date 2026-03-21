Explosions heard in Tehran, Karaj as US-Israeli strikes continue

Explosions were reported in Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj overnight Friday, Iranian news outlet Khabaronline reported.
A powerful blast in western Tehran caused temporary power outages.
The strikes marked the latest attacks on the Iranian capital and its surroundings.
The US-Israeli strikes against Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.