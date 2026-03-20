UAE says it dismantled terror cell operating inside the country

The United Arab Emirates announced Friday that it had dismantled a "terrorist network" funded and directed by Hezbollah and Iran that had been operating inside the country, the state news agency WAM reported.

The State Security Department said the cell's members had been arrested and were found to have been working under fake business fronts.

Authorities accused the group of targeting the national economy in coordination with external actors and of engaging in terror financing, money laundering and threatening national security.

The agency said it would maintain a firm stance against any attempt to threaten the country's security or stability and would not tolerate foreign interference.

The announcement came amid retaliatory strikes by Iran against Gulf countries as joint US and Israeli strikes that have reportedly killed around 1,300 people so far continued.





