Kuwait responds to 3rd wave of missile, drone attacks since early Friday

Kuwait is responding to the third wave of missile and drone attacks amid an ongoing regional escalation, the Kuwaiti army said on Friday.

"The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets," the army wrote on the US social media company X.

It called on the public to adhere to security and safety instructions issued by the Kuwaiti authorities.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



