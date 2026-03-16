Bahrain says it intercepted 215 drones, 129 missiles since start of US-Iran war

Bahrain said Monday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 215 drones and 129 missiles from Iran since late last month.

In a statement, the Bahrain Defense Force said it stands "vigilant against the malicious Iranian aggression" launched against the country.

No details, however, were given about injuries or damage from the Iranian attacks.

Regional escalation has raged since the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets." Some of these attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports and buildings.





