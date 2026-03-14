Iran says 54 arrested over riots, espionage charges

Police in Iran said 54 people were arrested over the past 72 hours on charges of involvement in riots and espionage, according to a statement by the public security department on Saturday.

The statement said the arrests were carried out "in coordination with intelligence agencies" and targeted individuals described as "supporters of the former monarchy" who allegedly acted as key leaders and instigators of unrest.

Authorities accused the detainees of attacking public and private property and attempting to incite disorder in society.

Police also announced the arrest of two individuals on espionage charges, accusing them of "sending geographic coordinates of sensitive locations to intelligence agencies linked to Mossad and the US."

According to the statement, the suspects also filmed restricted areas and sites previously targeted in strikes and sent the materials to what authorities described as "hostile media outlets."

The public security department said: "11 supporters of the monarchy were neutralized after resisting police during the security operations."

Authorities also said they seized three firearms, 76 bladed weapons, one hand grenade, and large quantities of ammunition during the raids.



