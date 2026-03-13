IRGC says it targeted US bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday that it targeted several US military bases in the region using missiles and drones, marking a new escalation in regional tensions.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attacks struck Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, US bases in Manama, Bahrain, and in Erbil, Iraq.

The statement did not provide details on the nature of the targets or the extent of the damage.

There was no immediate comment from the United States or the countries where the bases are located regarding the claims.

Muwaffaq Salti Air Base is a key Jordanian military site used in operations related to the international coalition. Facilities in Manama and Erbil also host US military personnel and assets.

The developments come amid rising military tensions in recent weeks as Iran, the United States, and their allies exchange strikes, while several Middle Eastern countries remain on high security alert over fears of a wider conflict.