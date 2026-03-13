IRANS NEW SUPREME LEADER INJURED BUT WELL: FOREIGN MINISTRY

Iran's new supreme leader injured but well: Foreign Ministry

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader, is injured but well, the country told international media.

In an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera published Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei addressed the ongoing regional escalation and condemned the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Iran harbors no hostility toward neighboring countries, he said, while claiming that the US military presence in the region creates "mistrust."

Noting that Tehran is in close contact with neighboring countries, Baqaei also addressed European concerns over rising oil prices.

The Iranian diplomat called on European countries to "stand against this injustice," saying that Tehran would welcome them acting as a mediator.

Regional escalation has intensified since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people and injuring more than 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that host US military assets.

Mojtaba was declared earlier this week the successor to his father, Ali Khamenei.