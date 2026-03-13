773 killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in the southern Lebanese village of Abbasiyyeh on March 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

More than 700 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to the country's Health Ministry on Friday.

Lebanon's National News Agency NNA said the ministry reported that the total number of fatalities between March 2 and March 13 reached 773, while 1,933 people were injured.

Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites on March 2 in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon despite the November 2024 ceasefire and the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Israel expanded its campaign the same day with airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On March 3, Israel also launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon after beginning a joint campaign with the US against Iran on Feb. 28.