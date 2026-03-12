SAUDI ARABIA SAYS DRONE SHOT DOWN IN COUNTRYS EAST

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the country's eastern part.

This came in a post by the country's Defense Ministry, citing a spokesperson. No further details were provided.

The development came as a regional escalation has flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which has so far killed over 1,200 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and injured over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.