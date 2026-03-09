Iran’s Revolutionary Guards back Mojtaba Khamenei as new supreme leader

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared its support Monday for Mojtaba Khamenei after he was selected as the country's new supreme leader by the Assembly of Experts.

In a statement, the IRGC congratulated Khamenei on his selection following the death of his father, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Feb. 28 in joint US-Israeli airstrikes in Tehran after leading Iran for nearly four decades.

The IRGC said it respects the decision of the Assembly of Experts and pledged full loyalty to the new leader, vowing to follow his directives and defend the Islamic Republic.

It described Mojtaba Khamenei as a qualified cleric capable of guiding the country through complex political and regional challenges.

The IRGC also urged Iranians to support the leadership and defend the Islamic Republic.





