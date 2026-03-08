UAE says it is in ‘state of defense’ against Iranian attacks, does not seek escalation

The United Arab Emirates said Sunday that it is in a "state of defense" in the face of Iranian drone and missile attacks.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the "brutal and unprovoked Iranian assault" included the launch of more than 1,400 missiles and drones targeting "infrastructure and civilian sites" in the country and resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

The attacks "represent a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the UAE sovereignty and territorial integrity and a threat to the country's security and stability," the ministry said.

The UAE "does not seek to be drawn into conflicts or escalation," the ministry said, stressing that the UAE "reserves the full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity…in accordance with international law and the UN Charter."

Regional escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and injuring over 10,000 others.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.