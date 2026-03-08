Qatar says 6 Iranian ballistic, 2 cruise missiles intercepted

Qatar said Sunday that its air defenses intercepted most missiles launched from Iran in an attack Saturday involving 10 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles, with no casualties reported.

The Defense Ministry said the armed forces intercepted six ballistic missiles, while two fell in Qatar's territorial waters and two landed in an uninhabited area without causing casualties.

The ministry added that the armed forces also intercepted two cruise missiles.

It stressed that the Qatari Armed Forces possess the capabilities and readiness to protect the country's sovereignty and territory, and respond to any external threat.

The ministry urged citizens, residents and visitors to remain calm, follow instructions by security authorities, and rely only on official statements to avoid the spread of rumors.

Iran, since Feb. 28, has launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran said the attacks are in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.





