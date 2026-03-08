Israeli army warns 4 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate ahead of attack

Israel's army on Sunday warned residents of four villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of new strikes.

In a statement, the army urged residents of the villages of Arnoun, Yohmor, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, and Zawtar al-Gharbiya to "evacuate their homes immediately and head north of Nabatieh."

The army claimed that what it des cribed as "Hezbollah activities" in the villages were forcing it to act against the group "with force," urging residents to "save your lives and leave your homes immediately."

On Saturday, Israeli strikes across eastern and southern Lebanon killed 55 people, including children, according to local reports.

The developments come amid Israel's expanding military campaign in Lebanon following limited rocket fire by Hezbollah and amid broader regional tensions linked to the war on Iran launched by Israel and the US.

Israel has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded 17,000 during an offensive in Lebanon that began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.

Despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah since November 2024, Israel has continued near-daily violations that have left hundreds dead and wounded.