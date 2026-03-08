Casualties, damage reported after Israeli airstrike hits government building in southern Lebanon

Several people were killed and injured and a government building was heavily damaged on Sunday from Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

The serail (government building) in Tebnine sustained significant damage from the latest airstrikes on the town, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said.

Israel carried out a strike on the village of Chaaitiyeh in Tyre, and casualties and injuries were reported, the agency added, without specifying numbers.

It also said Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on the towns of Rashaf and Srebbine, without providing details.

The attacks come amid Israel's expanding military campaign in Lebanon since Monday, following limited rocket fire by Hezbollah amid broader regional tensions linked to the war against Iran launched by Israel and the US.

Israel has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded 17,000 during an offensive in Lebanon that began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.

Despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah since November 2024, Israel has continued near-daily violations that have left hundreds dead and wounded.



