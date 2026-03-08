2 killed in Israeli attack against Lebanon.

Two people were killed Sunday in an Israeli attack on the Haret Hreik neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The attack comes amid military escalation between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah. Israel continues to carry out airstrikes on areas in southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs Beirut.

The Lebanese-Israeli border has witnessed increasing tensions since am Israeli-US war against Iran began Feb. 28.

Hezbollah continues to launch rockets and shells toward Israeli military sites near the border in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip, and in response to Israeli attacks inside Lebanese territory.