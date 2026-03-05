Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it targeted military, defense industry sites in northern Israel

Hezbollah announced early Thursday that it carried out two drone attacks targeting military and defense industry sites in northern Israel, amid escalating tensions along the border with Lebanon.

In a statement, the group said its fighters targeted the Ein Zeitim Base located north of Safed with a swarm of attack drones.

It added that another strike targeted a military industries complex belonging to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems south of the coastal city of Acre, also using a swarm of attack drones.

Hezbollah said the attacks were carried out in response to ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

In recent weeks, the group has said it used what it described as "advanced weapons" in its operations, and characterized one of its latest attacks on Israel as the most intense since the start of the confrontation.

The conflict has also seen a sharp escalation following the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei during a US-Israeli bombardment targeting Iran.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli Defense Forces regarding the claims.

The developments come as cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel continue to intensify, raising fears of a wider regional escalation.





