US Embassy in Beirut to be closed 'until further notice' amid regional tensions

Smoke rises from destroyed buildings after Israeli strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 03 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

The US Embassy in Beirut said Tuesday it would be closed "until further notice" due to the ongoing regional tensions.

"All other regular and emergency consular appointments have been cancelled. We will communicate when the Embassy returns to normal operations," it said on US social media company X.

At least 52 people have been killed and over 150 others injured in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon since Monday.

Tension escalated across the region when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday that have so far killed nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.