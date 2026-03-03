Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attack on US Embassy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned an Iranian attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh as a "flagrant violation" of all international norms and laws.

The attack "flagrantly violates all international norms and laws, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which grant immunity to diplomatic premises and personnel even in situations of armed conflict," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The continuation of this blatant Iranian behavior, despite Iran being aware that Saudi authorities have affirmed they will not allow the use of Saudi airspace or territory to target Iran, will drive the region toward further escalation," it warned.

The ministry said Riyadh reserves the right to take any necessary actions to safeguard its security, protect its territory, citizens, residents, and critical interests, "including the option to respond to the aggression."

Earlier, the US Embassy in the Saudi capital was targeted in a drone attack that caused a limited fire and minor material damage but no casualties, according to the Saudi Defense Ministry.

The embassy said it is closed Tuesday following the drone attack, canceling all routine and emergency American Citizen Services appointments.

The developments came as the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign, launched against Iran on Saturday, has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as the Gulf countries that are home to US assets.





