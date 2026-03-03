Netanyahu says war with Iran will not be endless

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the ongoing US and Israeli war on Iran would not be endless.

"You're not going to have an endless war," Netanyahu told Fox News.

According to him, the destruction of the Iranian regime would pave the way for "many peace treaties" with other Muslim countries in the region.

"We're going to create the conditions first for the Iranian people to get control of their destiny, to form their own democratically elected government, which will make a different Iran altogether," he said.

Netanyahu pointed to Saudi Arabia as a country he thinks stands to benefit significantly from the collapse of the current Iranian regime.

"So, this is a gateway for peace, for broader peace. And I believe that we can achieve it," Netanyahu added.

"The most important thing to understand is that when we work together, President Trump and I, we achieved, in fact, four breakthroughs for peace. Brokered by President Trump working together with me, we brokered -- we brought forward the Abraham Accords, which was four peace treaties with four Arab countries.

"And now working together against Iran, we will be able to bring many, many more peace treaties. So, this is not an endless war. This is a gateway to peace. It's the exact opposite of what people are saying," he added.

On Sunday, Trump said in a video shared on his Truth Social platform: "I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment, be brave, be bold, be heroic and take back your country."

Since Saturday, joint US-Israeli strikes have reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries.

Six US service members have been killed and several others seriously wounded.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent, the death toll from US and Israeli airstrikes since Saturday rose to 555, including at least 165 schoolgirls.





