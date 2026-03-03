Israeli army targets Iranian capital, as sounds of new explosions heard

Smoke rises after an airstrike in central Tehran, Iran, 03 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

New explosions were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday evening as the Israeli army announced strikes targeting the city.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it began "a large-scale wave of strikes targeting the Iranian terror regime's infrastructure in Tehran."

Meanwhile, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that American and Israeli warplanes launched attacks on areas surrounding the Revolution Square and caused damage to residential units in the vicinity. An Anadolu correspondent on the ground also reported fresh explosions.

Mehr news agency also reported that Israel attacked the Mehrabad neighborhood in Tehran.

Tension has escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US assets.