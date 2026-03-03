Israeli army launches new wave of airstrikes on Iranian capital

Smoke rises after an airstrike in central Tehran, Iran, 03 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

The Israeli army announced late Monday the launch of a new wave of airstrikes targeting Iran's capital, Tehran, according to a statement.

Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations in central Tehran, including the site of the former parliament building, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Earlier, the Israeli military warned residents of Tehran's Evin neighborhood to evacuate, particularly areas surrounding the state radio and television headquarters, ahead of planned strikes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.