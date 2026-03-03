5 injured in fresh Iranian missile attacks on central Israel: Media

At least five people were lightly injured in fresh Iranian missile attacks on central Israel, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing Israel's emergency service MDA, said that five people were wounded at two sites in central Israel.

A woman in her 40s was moderately injured by a shockwave, while four others sustained light injuries from glass shrapnel and shockwaves, it added.

Media reports said damage to a building in Bnei Brak was caused by fragments from interceptor missiles.

Shrapnel also fell in Ramat Gan following launches from Iran toward Israel, while vehicles caught fire in Rosh HaAyin.

Sirens warning of rocket and missile fire were activated across central Israel, with alerts later extended to the Galilee and the Haifa area in northern Israel.

Tension has escalated across the region when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.