Iran says talks with US in Geneva to focus on nuclear issue

Iran said the focus of Tuesday's round of indirect negotiations with the US in Geneva will be Tehran's nuclear issue.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the Iranian delegation will head to the negotiation venue shortly, with reports indicating that the talks are scheduled to begin at 12:30 Iran time (0900 GMT).

Baghaei noted that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on Monday to discuss technical issues related to the nuclear file.

Similar talks are taking place on Tuesday between the US delegation and the head of the UN nuclear agency, coinciding with the ongoing Iran-US indirect discussions.

Baghaei stated that the issues will be conveyed to the respective teams by the Omani side, led by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

Iran and the US resumed their indirect nuclear diplomacy in Muscat earlier this month under Omani mediation, nearly eight months after talks were suspended following an Israeli attack on Iran that sparked a 12-day war.

Assessments from both sides were positive after the latest round of talks, which took place amid heightened tensions due to the US military buildup in the Persian Gulf region.

The Iranian delegation in Tuesday's negotiations is led by Araghchi and the American side is headed by envoy Steve Witkoff and unofficial adviser Jared Kushner.



