Israeli forces raid village in southwestern Syria

Israeli forces on Friday entered a rural village in Quneitra, southwestern Syria and raided a home there, in their latest raid into Syrian territory.

An Israeli force of six Humvees advanced from the western Al-Tal Al-Ahmar area towards the village of Ain al-Zouan where they searched and raided a villager's home, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The Israeli forces remain deployed in the area, and the reasons for the incursion remain unknown, it added.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in rural Quneitra, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning those passing through, and destroying farmland.

After the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of Syria's Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Syrians say the continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability and hindering attempts to attract investment to boost the country's economy.