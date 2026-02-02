Syrian forces await entry to Hasakah under ceasefire agreement

Forces affiliated with Syria's Interior Ministry are continuing to wait on Monday for entry into the northeastern city of Al-Hasakah, which is currently under the occupation of the terrorist group YPG, as part of a ceasefire agreement.

The forces expected to enter Hasakah city center have gathered in the town of Shaddadi, according to Anadolu reporters on the ground.

Movement toward the region will begin once a final agreement is reached between Damascus and the YPG terrorists regarding the terms of entry.

While the forces remain stationed in Shaddadi, the timing of their deployment to Hasakah remains unclear.

Meanwhile, a curfew imposed earlier in the day by the YPG terror group in Hasakah is going on.

As uncertainty continues in the city, coalition warplanes have been observed flying intermittently over Hasakah's airspace.

On Jan. 30, it was announced that the Interior Ministry forces would enter Hasakah under a ceasefire and expanded integration agreement signed between Damascus and the YPG.

The agreement includes the integration of public institutions in central Hasakah with those of the Damascus government, with current employees to be absorbed into the state payroll.

No detailed statement has yet been made regarding the exact mission of the Interior Ministry forces in Hasakah or how long they will remain in the city.

The Syrian Army launched an operation against the SDF on Jan. 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River. The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to most of the territories previously occupied by the group coming under government control.