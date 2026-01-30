US warship prepares to dock in Gulf of Aqaba : Israeli media

A US military vessel is preparing to dock in the Gulf of Aqaba, located directly to the south of the Israeli port city of Eilat, as part of advanced military preparations amid rising regional tensions and the possibility of a strike against Iran, Israel's public broadcaster reported Thursday.

"The move is part of US-Israeli military and security coordination, including reinforced naval deployment and heightened defensive and offensive readiness in anticipation of potential developments," KAN said, citing an unnamed security source.

KAN said Israel's security establishment is closely monitoring US movements amid assessments that the coming period could see decisive steps related to Iran, with concerns about wide-ranging regional repercussions if the situation escalates.

Israeli security agencies are increasing their level of readiness in anticipation of a possible decision by US President Donald Trump to intervene against Iran, the report said.

Among the key issues under review is ensuring sufficient early warning for civilians in the event that Iran launches an attack on Israel.

The broadcaster said the Iran issue was discussed Thursday morning during the Israeli military's weekly security assessment, which was attended by senior army commanders and top security officials at its headquarters in Tel Aviv, similar to discussions held in recent weeks.

As the US military buildup in the Middle East accelerates, Israel's Channel 12 reported that the head of Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, made an undisclosed visit to Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss what the channel described as "sensitive issues" related to a possible Israeli strike on Iran.

The visit was followed by a separate trip to Washington by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's defense minister, who held talks Thursday with US officials about Iran, the channel said.

Earlier Thursday, Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, said Tehran is open to negotiations with the US but conditioned any talks on receiving guarantees that Washington is seeking a genuine diplomatic solution, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

The developments come as tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks following US President Donald Trump's statement that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to "come to the table" for negotiations.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as "fair, balanced and noncoercive terms."