Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Iran executed a man convicted of spying for Israel after the Supreme Court upheld his sentence and authorities completed the legal process, Fars News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Hamidreza Sabet Esmailpour, was arrested after security forces detained him on May 29, 2025.

Iranian authorities accused him of "espionage and intelligence cooperation" with Israel's Mossad, alleging he transferred classified documents and information.

Investigators said a review of his covert online activities showed he sent documents to an intelligence officer linked to Israel.

Authorities also accused him of conducting intelligence and operational activities for Israel, including purchasing equipment for an intelligence officer and moving vehicles across Isfahan and Lorestan provinces to prepare acts of sabotage targeting Defense Ministry missile facilities.

Iranian officials described the alleged plot as a "major operation" that agents from the Intelligence Ministry uncovered and neutralized.

Iranian authorities imposed an internet blackout following a wave of anti-government protests that swept the country starting last month, triggered by a sharp depreciation of the local currency and a worsening economic crisis.

Demonstrations began in Tehran and later spread to several cities. President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged public anger and pledged to work to improve conditions.