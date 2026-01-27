US warns that an Iran-installed government in Iraq 'will not be successful’

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack warned Monday that Washington will not work effectively with an Iranian-installed government in Iraq.

"On Iraq, the US position remains clear: a government installed by Iran will not be successful, neither for Iraqi or Syrian aspirations for a brighter future, nor for an effective partnership with the United States," Barrack wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

He made the comments after holding a "productive phone call" with Masoud Barzani, the leader of northern Iraq's Kurdistan Democratic Party, to discuss the situation in Syria and maintaining the ceasefire between Damascus and the YPG/SDF terror group.

Barrack also emphasized the importance of ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches those in need in Ayn al-Arab in Aleppo province.

He earlier said that Iraq establishing a government that maintains cooperation with its neighbors and the West is essential to regional stability and prosperity.

Ayn al-Arab district remains under occupation by the YPG/SDF, with Damascus extending a ceasefire with the terror group by 15 days on Saturday.

Barrack's call with Barzani came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a phone call Sunday. The two discussed Iraq's "ongoing deliberations" to form a government, underlining a "shared commitment" to ensuring that the country can realize its potential "as a force for stability, prosperity, and security in the Middle East," according to the US State Department.



