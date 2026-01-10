US, Jordan affirm support for ‘peaceful withdrawal’ of terror group YPG/SDF

Jordan and the US reaffirmed their support for efforts to ensure a ceasefire and the "peaceful withdrawal" of the terrorist organization YPG/SDF from the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

The remarks came during a meeting between Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack in the capital Amman on Friday, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday, which Barrack also shared through US social media company X.

The statement said Safadi and Barrack discussed developments in Syria "in the context of ongoing cooperation and coordination to support the Syrian government's efforts to ensure Syria's security, sovereignty, unity, and stability, and to safeguard the rights and safety of all Syrian citizens."

The two sides "reaffirmed the Kingdom's and the United States' commitment to supporting efforts aimed at consolidating the ceasefire, ensuring the peaceful withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from Aleppo, and guaranteeing the security and protection of all civilians," according to the statement.

They also stressed "the need for the immediate implementation of the March 10, 2025 Agreement, which both the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces have previously committed to."

The talks further addressed southern Syria, with Safadi and Barrack affirming the continuation of joint efforts to implement "the roadmap to end the crisis in Suwayda and stabilize southern Syria," adopted on Sept. 16, 2025, which "underscored the necessity of reaching a comprehensive resolution to the situation in Suwayda."

The Syrian Army announced Saturday the completion of a full security sweep of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in the northern city of Aleppo amid escalation with the YPG/SDF terror group.

Since Tuesday, the YPG/SDF has shelled residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo.

The attacks have killed nine people and wounded 55 others, and triggered the displacement of about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods.

On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Authorities said, in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.





