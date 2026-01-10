Syria extends suspension of flights at Aleppo airport

Syria has announced the extension of flight suspensions to and from the Aleppo airport in northern Syria amid continued escalation with the terrorist organization YPG/SDF.

"In light of the continued security developments in some neighborhoods of the city of Aleppo, and out of concern for the safety of passengers and flight crews, it has been decided to extend the suspension of flights to and from Aleppo International Airport until 23:00 (2000GMT) on Saturday, January 10, 2026," the General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement late Friday.

The authority added that scheduled flights during this period will continue to be diverted to the Damascus International Airport until the necessary technical and security assessments are completed in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The aviation authority called the measure "precautionary and temporary," noting that further updates would be issued once the set period ends or if new developments arise.

Passengers were advised to follow up on their flight details with the respective airlines.

The Syrian Army "has completed combing more than 90% of Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood," during operations against the YPG/SDF terror group, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported earlier Saturday, citing military sources.

"Our forces arrested several SDF members and seized heavy and medium weapons, large quantities of ammunition, light arms, and explosive devices prepared for detonation," the sources added.

Since Tuesday, the SDF has shelled residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo.

The attacks have killed nine people and wounded 55 others, and triggered the displacement of about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods.

On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Authorities said, in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.