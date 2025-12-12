US asks Israel to clear Gaza debris after over 2 years of war

The US has asked Israel to take responsibility for clearing the massive debris left across the Gaza Strip after over two years of its assault on the enclave, including destruction caused by airstrikes and armored bulldozers, Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported.

The newspaper, citing a senior political source, said Israel has agreed to the US request "for now," but will begin by clearing debris in a single pilot neighborhood in Rafah. The initial project is expected to cost tens to hundreds of millions of shekels.

According to the report, Washington expects Israel to ultimately remove rubble across the entire enclave, a task that could take years and cost more than $1 billion. Arab and international actors have so far refused to finance the debris-removal effort, the paper said.

Gaza is buried under about 68 million tons of debris, The Wall Street Journal reported this week, citing widespread destruction across the enclave.

The UN Development Program estimates the rubble weighs as much as 186 Empire State Buildings.

Israel's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 70,300 people and injured over 171,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.