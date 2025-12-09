Israel says 117 Gazans were evacuated for medical treatment in Europe

Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said Monday that more than 100 Gazans were evacuated for treatment abroad.

"117 Gazans requiring medical care and their accompanying relatives left Gaza today (Dec. 8) for medical care in Romania, Italy, Norway and Belgium via Kerem Shalom and to the Ramon Airport," COGAT said on the US social media company X's platform.

The movement followed specific requests from foreign governments and UN bodies, and each person was authorized by Israel's security authorities, it said.

"We call on governments and international organizations to keep coordinating and to expand their support for medical evacuations, many are already doing so. Israel remains fully committed to cooperating with the international community to enable and assist the evacuation of patients and their caregivers," it added.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in Gaza since October 2023.