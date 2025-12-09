Israel launches airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on areas in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire deal that has been in effect since November last year, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Tuesday.

According to the NNA, the warplanes targeted a valley in southern Lebanon where the towns of Izze and Romin are located as well as the town of Jbaa and areas of Zefta and Mount Safi.

It was reported that several homes in Jbaa were damaged in the attack.

Lebanese authorities have not yet issued a statement on whether there were any casualties.

The Israeli army said early Tuesday that it struck infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah in several areas of southern Lebanon.

It said in a statement that as part of the strikes, the army struck a compound used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force for conducting training and courses.

The army claimed that both the targets and the training activities conducted there violated understandings between Israel and Lebanon and posed a threat to Israel's security.

The ceasefire officially went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024 after attacks between Hezbollah and Israel began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024. Over 4,000 people were killed and 17,000 injured.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.