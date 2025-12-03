Türkiye urges UN members to back resolution on Palestine

Türkiye's permanent representative to the United Nations called on all UN member states Tuesday to unite behind a General Assembly resolution on Palestine.

"Türkiye firmly supports the resolution on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question, which is scheduled for action today.

"We call on all member states to vote in favor of the resolution and work diligently toward its implementation," Ahmet Yildiz told the General Assembly.

Yildiz described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "alarming," noting that the death toll has now exceeded 70,000 as hostilities, bombardment and infrastructure collapse continue to devastate the territory.

"Entire neighborhoods have been leveled and Gaza's already fragile infrastructure has been pushed to collapse," he said, adding that despite the devastation, there have been "encouraging signs" in the diplomatic arena.

The Turkish envoy highlighted a series of developments over the past year that he said reflect expanding international support for a two-state solution, including a high-level conference on the two-state solution held in July, a head-of-state meeting in September during which 11 countries formally recognized the State of Palestine, and the General Assembly's adoption of the New York Declaration.

"After two years of devastating conflict and immense human suffering in Gaza, we welcome the establishment of a ceasefire. As a mediator, Türkiye calls for full and faithful implementation of the ceasefire agreements, including Security Council resolution 2803 and the 20-point peace plan," Yildiz said.

He urged the international community to ensure unimpeded humanitarian aid at the scale required, the immediate launch of early reconstruction to restore essential services, and the prevention of spillover violence in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, or the wider region.

"While we focus on consolidating the ceasefire and enhancing humanitarian support in Gaza, the situation in the occupied West Bank remains deeply concerning.

"Rising violence, settlement expansion and shrinking civic and economic space threaten to destabilize the environment and erode the prospects for any political horizon," he said, stressing that Türkiye "strongly" condemns the continuing expansion of illegal settlements, settler violence, and actions violating the status quo at Al-Haram Al-Sharif (the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex).

Yildiz also welcomed the International Court of Justice's Oct. 22 advisory opinion on Israel's obligations in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"A just and lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a political solution based on the two-state vision and the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous state of Palestine," he reiterated.

Türkiye affirms its readiness to actively support the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas and contribute to "all sincere and coordinated efforts" aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement, Yildiz said.



