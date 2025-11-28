Gaza takes priority as 5th Model OIC youth summit opens in Istanbul

Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) President Taha Ayhan highlighted the central role of Gaza in this year's 5th International Model OIC High School Summit, which he opened on Friday, saying the students' focus on accountability for the attacks on Palestinians reflects the depth of their conscience and sense of responsibility.

Being held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 at the Grand Cevahir Hotel & Convention Center in Istanbul, the summit replicates the work of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), giving high school students hands-on experience in diplomacy, negotiation, and multilateral decision-making.

Ayhan said the event's Al-Quds Committee holds a distinct place within the program, as the Palestinian issue remains a consistent priority for ICYF. He urged participants to approach their discussions with "maturity, empathy and a strong sense of justice."

This year's program, launched under the slogan "Justice for Palestine: Resistance Against Oppression," places heightened emphasis on the humanitarian and political dimensions of the Palestinian question. Ayhan said this year's committees carry a strong moral responsibility, addressing issues such as rebuilding conflict-affected regions, scientific cooperation, environmental challenges, and the Palestinian question.

He highlighted the rapid growth of the MOIC model, noting that MOIC clubs now operate in more than 800 universities and many high schools across over 70 countries, reflecting a shared belief that youth leadership "should be cultivated early," in line with Quranic teachings encouraging the pursuit of knowledge and understanding.

"Your deliberations on stopping the genocide in Gaza and ensuring accountability for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people reflect the conscience and commitment of our youth," he said.

The ICYF president added that supporting the Palestinian cause requires activism in many forms — from boycotting and speaking up in the right platforms to using social media effectively. He stressed that every contribution matters, saying "no act of solidarity is too small; each one carries its own weight."

He encouraged participants to fully engage in the summit. "Challenge your ideas. Learn from others. Represent your schools and countries with maturity and integrity. These are the moments that shape strong and confident leaders."

Ayhan also announced the launch of the MOIC Umrah Fellowship Program, which will send 50 top-performing students from around the world to Makkah and Madinah on a fully funded visit. The initiative, he said, aims to reward excellence while nurturing "the values of humility and responsibility."

As part of the program, World Ethnosport Confederation President Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan will speak in a panel on the second day, while Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran will join the session on Sunday.

The opening ceremony also brought together Istanbul Governor Davut Gul and Turkish Deputy Education Minister Omer Faruk Yelkenci.