UK troops trained in Israel during genocide in Gaza: Reports

British armed personnel were trained in Israel after the beginning of attacks on Gaza in October 2023, according to reports on Thursday.

"Fewer than five British Armed Forces personnel have studied on educational staff courses in Israel since October 2023," Al Carns, a Ministry of Defence minister, said.

It came after a parliamentary question from Your Party co-founder Zarah Sultana on Nov. 18 asked the Defence Ministry "whether any British armed forces officers have studied or trained at Israeli military colleges since October 2023," Scottish daily The National reported.

It was first reported by investigative outlet Declassified UK, saying it is unclear where the troops trained or which branches of the military they came from.

In September, Israel was banned from attending the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK as Vernon Rodney Coaker, another Ministry of Defense minister, said at the time that the Israeli government's decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is "wrong."

Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that the British army has pointedly stayed away from a major international conference hosted by Israel to share military insights from the war in Gaza.

According to the report, the Defence Ministry confirmed that despite the army having received an invitation to the multi-day seminar south of Tel Aviv last week, it was decided that no British officers or officials would attend.



