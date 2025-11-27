Israeli strikes, home demolitions persist in Gaza Strip despite ceasefire

The Israeli army continued to launch airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, amid unrelenting home demolitions despite a ceasefire in place, according to local sources.

Israeli warplanes struck Gaza City's Al-Tuffah neighborhood, which falls under the Israeli-controlled yellow zone, witnesses told Anadolu. Explosions hitting residential buildings echoed across the area.

In the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses reported Israeli airstrikes and home demolition operations in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis.

The areas also witnessed intense gunfire from Israeli helicopters and machinery.

There was no immediate report of casualties among the Palestinians.

For weeks, the yellow zone, a large portion of Gaza within army control, was the scene of daily Israeli strikes and explosions that targeted residential buildings.

Palestinians were restricted from reaching the area, as the Israeli army shoots anyone coming to the line under the security pretext.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 347 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 900 injured by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire began.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,900 people in the two-year war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.



