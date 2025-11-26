2 killed in security operation in northern Jordan

Jordan said Wednesday that two people were killed in a security operation targeting outlaws in the northern Irbid governorate.

A special security force raided a site Tuesday evening in the Al-Ramtha District where two wanted individuals with extremist ideology had been sheltering, the Interior Ministry's Public Security Directorate said.

The suspects, who were brothers, opened heavy fire on security personnel, wounding three members of the force.

The directorate said the two outlaws were killed after barricading themselves inside the location and using their mother as a human shield to prevent security forces from targeting them. Their mother was rescued unharmed.

Authorities said several firearms and quantities of ammunition were seized after the operation.

On Tuesday evening, the Jordanian government announced that its security services were conducting a raid against "outlaws" in the country's north.

Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs and Communications and Government spokesman, Mohammad Al-Momani, said on the US platform X that "further details will be announced by the competent security authorities once the operation concludes."





