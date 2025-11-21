Israel says strikes kill Hamas figures after alleged ceasefire violation

Israel said Thursday that it carried out strikes across the Gaza Strip that killed two Hamas figures after claiming that the Palestinian group violated a ceasefire deal.

In a joint statement, the Israeli army and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) said the attacks Wednesday killed Abdallah Abu Shamala, described as the head of Hamas' Naval Array, and Fadi Abu Mustafa, identified as the chief constructor of the battalion's Tunnel Network in the Khan Yunis Brigade.

The statement also accused Abu Mustafa of taking part in holding Israeli hostages captive, including Nimrod Cohen and David Cunio.

In a separate statement, the army and the ISA said Hamas member Marwan al-Hams was apprehended in July during a special operation.

The statement said al-Hams was involved in determining the death of Lt. Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier killed in the 2014 Gaza war, and was believed to know the location of Goldin's remains in a Rafah tunnel.

"The operation in July 2025 was part of dozens of confidential operations conducted in the past 6 months to retrieve Lt. Hadar Goldin & return him for burial in Israel," it noted.



