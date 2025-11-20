France urges Europe to take full part in implementing Gaza ceasefire plan

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday called on European countries to take full part in implementing the Gaza ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.

"I condemn the ceasefire violations that occurred yesterday, whic h caused a large number of victims. All parties must strictly respect the US peace plan, which is now endorsed by the United Nations. France and Europe must take their full part in implementing this plan. That is indeed our intention," Barrot said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

He voiced support for the bloc's objective to train up to 3,000 policemen and security forces and said France "stands ready" to deploy around 100 gendarmes in the Palestinian territories.

"At the same time, we support efforts on the administrative and governance levels," Barrot added.

He described the situation in Sudan, where a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues since April 2023, as the "most serious" humanitarian crisis in the world today. He condemned the "ethnically motivated abuses" carried out by the RSF, stressing such "atrocities cannot go unpunished."

Barrot also reiterated the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine that respects everyone's sovereignty, reaffirming the hope that the work on the 20th sanctions package against Russia will be completed before the end of the year.

"The Ukrainians want peace—a just peace that respects everyone's sovereignty, a lasting peace that cannot be undermined by future aggressions. But peace cannot mean capitulation. We do not want Ukraine to capitulate," he added.



