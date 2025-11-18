Palestinian child, journalist injured by Israeli fire in northern West Bank

A Palestinian child and journalist were injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a 47-year-old journalist was injured in his leg by live fire, while a 12-year-old child was wounded in his neck by shrapnel during a raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.

The injured Palestinians were hospitalized for medical attention, the organization said in a statement.

Tension has been rising in the northern West Bank amid repeated Israeli raids that forced thousands of residents from the area.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been forced to leave refugee camps in the northern West Bank since the Israeli army launched a deadly incursion in the area in January.

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

More than 1,073 Palestinians have since been killed, and 10,700 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the occupied territory.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.